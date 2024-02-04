Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Tangata Tiriti Aotearoa Movement Formed At Waitangi

Sunday, 4 February 2024, 8:26 am
Press Release: Tangata Tiriti Aotearoa

The coalition government’s review of the Treaty of Waitangi is prompting not only Tangata Whenua unity but has also inspired Tangata Tiriti to coalesce.

An emergent Tangata Tiriti Aotearoa movement gathered at Waitangi today. It aims to support and connect the more than 30 Tangata Tiriti groups already active throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

The 50 hui participants came together at short notice in the Bay of Islands, spurred by Hon Shane Jones’ challenge to take the Tiriti debate to Waitangi.

“We’ve responded to a groundswell of pro-Tiriti public opinion – from Pakeha, Pacifica and the whole broad Tangata Tiriti community – who believe that New Zealanders can co-operate and collaborate to create a beautiful future for all our grandchildren and build a flourishing nation, Aotearoa New Zealand,” said convenor Denis O’Reilly.

Tangata Tiriti is a term coined at Waitangi in 1989 by Sir Edward Taihakurei Durie, the chair of the Waitangi Tribunal to describe immigrant peoples whether their whanau arrived in Aotearoa one day or 150 years ago.

O’Reilly says core values of the movement formed today are inclusivity and positivity.

“This movement is for all people regardless of where they are at on their personal journey to understand, honour and fulfil Te Tiriti. It is for all people who believe that New Zealanders can co-operate and collaborate to create a beautiful future for all our grandchildren and build a flourishing nation, Aotearoa New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The crew of 50 who turned up today ranged from switched-on rangatahi to seasoned social justice campaigners, activists and treaty educators. A source of great strength and knowledge in the room was New Zealand public policy scholar and former National MP Dame Marilyn Waring.

Today has laid the groundwork for a broadly-based movement of New Zealanders who identify as Tangata Tiriti and who wish to honour and fulfil Te Tiriti o Waitangi in an authentic and principled way, O’Reilly said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tangata Tiriti Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On ACT’s Flat Tax Fever


Party on, dudes. Repeatedly, the policy adventures of Christopher Luxon and David Seymour are taking New Zealand back in time to the most excellent year of 2017. According to Chris and Dave, that’s when government spending was being restrained most righteously and public services were in totally non-heinous condition. No way! we all say. Yes way! say Chris and Dave. This week though, Chris and Dave’s Bogus Journey took us back as far as 1996. In North America that year...
More

 
 

Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Greens: James Shaw Announces Resignation
Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill... More



Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 