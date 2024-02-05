Update - Khandallah Homicide

Wellington Police continue to make good progress investigating the death of 79-year-old Khandallah resident Helen Gregory.

She was found dead in her home on Baroda Street on 24 January, and a homicide investigation was launched on 28 January.

A scene examination has been completed, and this has provided Police with significant information that can assist in reconstructing the events leading up to Helen’s death.

An iwi leader performed a moving karakia with Helen’s family members on Saturday morning, bringing a close to the Police presence at the scene on Baroda Street.

“We wish to thank the residents of the street, and wider Khandallah community for their patience and understanding throughout this time. We also acknowledge the feelings of anxiety from this tragic event and the subsequent investigations.

Police are following strong lines of enquiry and are making good progress to determine the circumstances of the death, and are focusing investigations on a key period of time, between 6pm and 11pm on Wednesday 24 January.

“We are confident a successful resolution to this homicide is nearing, and the person or persons responsible for the death of Helen will be held accountable.

“The Khandallah community are being reassured that there is no ongoing risk to public safety following this event.

"The people that knew and were close to Helen have provided us with significant information, and if anyone else has further information we would like to speak to them. This includes residents in and around Baroda Street who have not yet spoken with Police and heard or saw anything unusual on Wednesday 24 January."

Police can be contacted by calling 105, or making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” and referencing file number 240125/1641.

