Body Located Otaki Gorge

A body has been located by members of the public while hunting in dense bush in the Otaki Gorge area.

On Monday 5 February, members of Manawatu Police and Search and Rescue responded to the Eastern Park of Otaki Gorge, where the body was located.

A formal identification process has commenced.

While the formal identification process is yet to be completed, it’s thought that the body is that of missing person Duncan Hill, who was reported missing in October 2023.

We have reached out to the Hill family and informed them of the discovery.

We are now working with various experts and the Coroner’s office to complete the identification as quickly as possible.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and Police are conducting inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

Police extend our condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

