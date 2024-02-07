Matike Mai Aotearoa Website Launched To Propel Movement Towards Tiriti Based Constitutional Transformations

Matike Mai Aotearoa, the Independent Working Group on Constitutional Transformation, has today launched its new website, a crucial step in promoting understanding and dialogue around Constitutional transformation for Aotearoa.

This platform is based on tikanga and kawa, He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Niu Tireni of 1835, Te Tiriti o Waitangi of 1840, and other internationally recognized indigenous human rights instruments.

Since its inception at the Iwi Chairs’ Forum in 2010, Matike Mai Aotearoa, under the guidance of Professor Margaret Mutu and Moana Jackson, has engaged in a comprehensive journey to integrate Māori perspectives into the essence of Aotearoa's constitution. Through extensive consultations, the Working Group has gathered valuable insights on the relationship between Te Tiriti and democracy, the nature of a treaty relationship, and the foundations of a constitution.

The Group’s findings emphasize the historical constitutional status of Iwi and Hapū pre-1840 and the constitutional relevance of tikanga, He Whakaputanga, Te Tiriti, and other indigenous instruments.

The new website, Matikemai.maori.nz, serves as a comprehensive platform to disseminate these findings and foster informed discussions. It represents a significant step in the journey towards constitutional transformation in Aotearoa.

Pania Newton emphasises the importance of this initiative "Constitutional transformation is the next bold step in a journey paved by the giants of te āo māori to bring about kotahitanga in Aotearoa. It's a testament to the vision and resilience of those who have long advocated for the rightful place of Te Tiriti and he whakaputanga in the fabric of Aotearoa."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Jason Mareroa says the role of the website is critical in educating the public: "At the heart of our nation's progress lies informed understanding. As we advocate for constitutional transformation, we recognize that knowledge is power. The launch of Matikemai.maori.nz marks a crucial milestone in our journey towards constitutional transformation. This website embodies the collective aspiration for an inclusive Aotearoa, capturing the essence of our movement and bringing essential knowledge about our constitutional journey to every New Zealander's fingertips."

Newton says the website is a resource for all as well as an invitation to join the movement. "We invite media representatives, scholars, policymakers, and the general public to explore the website and engage with the material that encapsulates years of dedicated research and community involvement".

This launch is not just the unveiling of a website; it is an invitation to be part of a transformative dialogue shaping the future of Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

