13 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Thirteen lucky Lotto players will be having a blast after each winning $15,153 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Pak N Save Silverdale Auckland MyLotto (x4) Auckland MyLotto Waikato New World Newlands Wellington MyLotto (x2) Wellington MyLotto Christchurch City MyLotto West Coast Musselburgh Food Centre Dunedin Windsor Stationery & Lotto Invercargill

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

