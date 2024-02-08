Lee Valley Fire Update #5

Four crews of firefighters and two heavy machinery
operators worked through the night at the Lee Valley fire.
Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Steve Trigg says two
urban crews were tasked with protecting structures while the
two rural crews and the excavator operators were making fire
breaks and control lines.
The fire is not yet
controlled or contained, but there has been no reported
damage to property overnight, aside from the forest
itself.
Seven helicopters will be back in the air this
morning to resume the aerial attack, while the excavators
would continue making firebreaks.
Specialist forestry
silviculture / firefighting crews would be on the ground,
using thermal imaging equipment to identify hotspots and
tackling each one with hand tools and hoses. The command
unit is also on site and continuously staffed.
All
roadblocks remain in place and people are asked to stay away
so emergency services are not delayed in moving in and out
of the area.
Steve Trigg has also stressed that
private drones must not be flown anywhere near the Lee
Valley, to avoid helicopters having to be grounded to avoid
the risk of a mid-air collision.
Nelson-Tasman Civil
Defence advises that the civil defence centre at the
Wanderers’ Clubrooms on Lord Rutherford Drive will reopen
at
8am.
