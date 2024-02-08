Pāpāmoa East Water Safe To Drink

Tauranga City Council is aware that some residents in Pāpāmoa East are again experiencing an earthy taste and smell in their drinking water. Please be reassured that although the water may taste earthy or musty to some people, it’s still safe to drink.

We’re regularly testing the water to ensure it meets New Zealand’s drinking water standards. There are also multiple treatment barriers in place to ensure the water supply is safe to drink and does not contain anything harmful. The drinking water in Pāpāmoa East comes from the Wāiari Stream, which is a relatively new water supply for Tauranga.

Since becoming aware of the taste and smell in December we set up an additional treatment process and have been dosing the water with Powdered Activated Carbon at the inlet of the water treatment plant. This has been effective in reducing the earthy taste and odour but it can be tricky to get the dosage just right.

Thanks for your patience and understanding while we work to improve the taste of the water, and please continue to let us know on 07 577 7000 if the problem persists at your place beyond the weekend.

