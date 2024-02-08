Lee Valley Fire Update #7

Fire and Emergency is making steady progress fighting the fire burning in pine forest at Lee Valley and is aiming to have it fully contained by the end of tomorrow, although it will take longer to fully extinguish.

Until the fire is contained, residents who evacuated their homes yesterday will be able to have managed access to their properties, while continuing to stay in alternative accommodation overnight. This will enable them to take care of stock and carry out other essential tasks.

From tomorrow, Fire and Emergency will set up a community hub where residents can come for information and get support any time of day. The location and opening times will be confirmed today.

Once the fire is contained, Fire and Emergency plans to assist residents return to their homes in a restricted capacity, such as lowered speed limits, escorted and resident-only access while fire operations are still underway.

Incident Controller Steve Trigg and District Manager Grant Hayward met residents at a community meeting this afternoon, sharing information about progress on the fireground and the plan for managed access and full return home.

Helicopter and ground operations are continuing, and the fireground has been more accurately mapped - it covers about 9 hectares of pine forestry.

Steve Trigg said conditions for firefighting have been favourable today, with light winds.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

