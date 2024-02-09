Four Arrests Following Shots Fired In Weymouth

Four people were taken into custody overnight after reports of shots fired in Weymouth.

At around 11.30pm, Police received a number of reports of hearing what sounded like a gun being discharged on Roys Road.

Counties Manukau Central Area Commander, Inspector Adam Pyne, says the group of four had allegedly pulled into a carpark and discharged a shotgun multiple times towards an estuary.

“Police quickly located the car and carried out an armed vehicle stop, taking the four occupants into custody without issue.

“A shotgun was found in the vehicle along with a number of live and spent cartridges,” Inspector Pyne says.

“This is another example of some great Police work in removing firearms out of the hands of criminals and holding them to account while keeping our community safe.

“Our communities can help us respond by reporting incidents that are happening now by calling 111.”

Other information can be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 43-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving with excess breath alcohol.

