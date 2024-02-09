Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Witnesses Sought To Fatal Crash In Matauri Bay, The Far North

Friday, 9 February 2024, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking information in relation to a fatal crash where a car collided with a pedestrian this week in Matauri Bay, the Far North.

The crash took place sometime between midnight on Waitangi Day, Tuesday 6 February, and 4.00am on Wednesday 7 February.

The crash occurred on Matauri Bay Road, approximately 350 metres west of Tepene Tablelands Road in Matauri Bay.

Sadly, a 35-year-old man died at the scene.

Police are seeking any witnesses to the crash, or driving prior to the crash, or any person with any information relating to the crash, to call the 105-reporting line quoting the file number 240207/0471 and provide details about what they have seen.

People can also contact Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking ‘Update Report’ and reference file number: 240207/0471.

In particular, Police are seeking sightings of a silver-coloured Nissan Maxima sedan, registration number BRZ652, that was in the Matauri Bay area around the time of the crash.

Police are also seeking persons who have CCTV cameras on their property covering Matauri Bay Road, Matauri Beach Road, Wainui Road and Te Ngaire Bay.

We also ask anyone who might have recorded dash camera footage from the area to also come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

