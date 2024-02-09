Upcoming Closure: SH1 Northbound Off-ramp At Papakura

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists in south Auckland to plan ahead due to a 4 week closure of the State Highway 1 (SH1) Papakura northbound off-ramp from Monday 19 February.

A signposted detour between the Drury interchange northbound off-ramp and Papakura interchange will be in place on Great South Road and Beach Road. Motorway messaging will also signpost the option for motorists to continue northbound on SH1 to Takanini interchange and detour back south to Papakura via either Great South Road or SH1 southbound between Takanini and Papakura interchanges.

Motorists can expect some morning and afternoon peak hour delays while drivers adapt to the off-ramp closure and detours.

Stephen Collett, NZTA Regional Manager Transport Services says that the off-ramp closure is essential to allow crews to rebuild the Papakura northbound off-ramp.

“Testing has shown the ramp needs underlying pavement strengthening, followed by tying into the motorway widening works underway.

“While this off-ramp closure will no doubt impact travel, this is an important part of the interchange improvements which will improve safety and resilience.

“I’d like to thank motorists in advance for their patience and understanding as we complete these important works” says Mr Collett.

This work is part of the first stage of work on the SH1 Papakura to Drury project, part of the Government’s $8.7 billion investment through the New Zealand Upgrade Programme to get our cities moving, save lives and boost productivity.

The SH1 Papakura to Drury project will provide:

An additional lane in each direction and wide shoulders to future-proof for public transport services between Papakura and Drury

Interchange improvements at Papakura (including a new southbound on-ramp) and Drury (enabling rail electrification between Papakura and Pukekohe, future-proofing for additional rail lines, and improved safety and access along Great South Road through the interchange)

4km of shared walking and cycling pathways alongside the northbound side of SH1 between Papakura and Drury interchanges (extending the Southern Path between Takanini and Papakura interchanges opened in May 2021)

Improved local road connections and access along and across the motorway

Improved safety features and environmental outcomes.

