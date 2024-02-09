Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Bus Stop A Lifeline For Totara Parklands

Friday, 9 February 2024, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Bupa

A new bus stop on Wairau Drive, Tikipunga, Whangarei is poised to become a vital lifeline for the local community, addressing safety concerns and improving accessibility in this rapidly growing part of Whangarei.

Today residents of Bupa Totara Gardens Retirement Village celebrated the completion of the new bus stop on Route 3 which becomes operational from Monday 12 February.

The new stop is the culmination of 18 months of campaigning initiated by Village Resident, Lola Couvee, supported by residents and staff from Bupa Totara Gardens, who persuaded local politicians to take-up the cause and improve safety and accessibility to their local community.

“The local community and residents of Totara Gardens are big public transport users, but we needed to find a safer way for our people and the local community to access buses and the central city.

“To use public transport, we had to navigate busy roads with limited pedestrian crossings. It was dangerous and several of our residents experienced close calls. It was only a matter of time before there was a serious accident, but we saw a simple solution - another bus stop - and set about making it a reality,” said Mrs Couvee.

Knowing Bupa Totara Garden’s residents were avid public transport users and needed to increase safety, Village Manager, Jessie Beddis, jumped in to help, contacting local MP, Hon. Dr Shane Reti, members of the local Council, urging consideration for a new bus stop on Wairau Drive.

“I’m really proud of what we have achieved. It’s taken a year and a half and been a big team effort, and I want to acknowledge Dr Reti’s help. He listened and was a champion for our cause, helping us take the proposal to council and ultimately deliver a great asset for our residents and the local community.

“The team from the Northern Transport Alliance has been amazing. They genuinely listened and came up with a workable solution,” said Beddis.

She adds, “For some it’s just a bus stop, but we see it as the result of what can achieved when we come together to deliver good things for our community.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Politics As A Morality Play


To a striking extent, the working class vote in Western societies has been going to right wing demagogues, not to left wing social democrats. Even the mainstream parties on the right of the political spectrum are running the risk of being rejected and/or taken over. In the US, for instance, there is a widening rift between the working class legions backing Donald Trump – their persecuted hero – and the donor class elites of the Republican Party. Most of those wealthy donors are still backing the doomed campaign of Nikki Haley, to try and prevent a second Trump presidency...
Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More


Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

