New Bus Stop A Lifeline For Totara Parklands

A new bus stop on Wairau Drive, Tikipunga, Whangarei is poised to become a vital lifeline for the local community, addressing safety concerns and improving accessibility in this rapidly growing part of Whangarei.

Today residents of Bupa Totara Gardens Retirement Village celebrated the completion of the new bus stop on Route 3 which becomes operational from Monday 12 February.

The new stop is the culmination of 18 months of campaigning initiated by Village Resident, Lola Couvee, supported by residents and staff from Bupa Totara Gardens, who persuaded local politicians to take-up the cause and improve safety and accessibility to their local community.

“The local community and residents of Totara Gardens are big public transport users, but we needed to find a safer way for our people and the local community to access buses and the central city.

“To use public transport, we had to navigate busy roads with limited pedestrian crossings. It was dangerous and several of our residents experienced close calls. It was only a matter of time before there was a serious accident, but we saw a simple solution - another bus stop - and set about making it a reality,” said Mrs Couvee.

Knowing Bupa Totara Garden’s residents were avid public transport users and needed to increase safety, Village Manager, Jessie Beddis, jumped in to help, contacting local MP, Hon. Dr Shane Reti, members of the local Council, urging consideration for a new bus stop on Wairau Drive.

“I’m really proud of what we have achieved. It’s taken a year and a half and been a big team effort, and I want to acknowledge Dr Reti’s help. He listened and was a champion for our cause, helping us take the proposal to council and ultimately deliver a great asset for our residents and the local community.

“The team from the Northern Transport Alliance has been amazing. They genuinely listened and came up with a workable solution,” said Beddis.

She adds, “For some it’s just a bus stop, but we see it as the result of what can achieved when we come together to deliver good things for our community.”

