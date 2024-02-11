Road blocked: State Highway 1, Hundalee - Tasman

State Highway 1 at Hundalee is blocked following crash involving a truck this afternoon.

A truck’s trailer unit rolled over between Birches and Hundalee roads, blocking the road. There are no reports of injuries.

Emergency services were notified about 2.50pm.

Diversions are being put in place, however motorists should expect delays.

