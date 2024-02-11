Missing Swimmer - Piha

A swimmer has been reported missing at Piha this afternoon after getting into difficulty.

Police were alerted about 5.20pm. A search for the 37-year-old man began soon after, involving the Police launch Deaodar and Eagle helicopter, alongside Surf Lifesaving New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand.

A large area has been searched, but unfortunately the man has yet to be located.

The search has been suspended for the night, and Police are providing support to the man's next of kin.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

