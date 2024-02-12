Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Dangerous Driver Feels The Burn In South Auckland

Monday, 12 February 2024, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police in Counties Manukau South have put the brakes on one motorist’s dangerous driving following not one but two incidents in the past month.

At about 11.15pm on 5 January, Police were made aware of a large group of vehicles congregated at the intersection of Maketu and Quarry Roads, Ramarama.

Counties Manukau South Senior Sergeant MJ Riddle says one vehicle was observed entering the intersection and accelerating heavily while turning left and right, causing the rear wheels to loose traction.

“This vehicle was impounded for 28 days due to sustained loss of traction.

“On Friday, within 15 minutes of the vehicle being released from the impound, the driver has performed a large burnout snaking onto the incorrect side of the road in Tuakau.

“A member of the public contacted Police after witnessing the burnout from Carr Street into Bollard Road,” Senior Sergeant Riddle says.

“Police obtained great footage of the offending and the vehicle, which was located a short time later on George Street.

“With the help of our community the vehicle has been impounded again for another 28 days and Police enquiries are continuing in relation to the driver.

“Police cannot prevent crime alone and we rely on the help of the community to stop this illegal activity and hold these offenders to account.”

People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

