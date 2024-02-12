Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hoeing The Seeds Of Love This Valentine’s Day

Monday, 12 February 2024, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Find a date or a mate at one of the Weed Dating events happening around Pōneke this Valentine’s Day.

It can be challenging meeting new people and making meaningful connections in this digital age, so this Valentine’s Day we’re encouraging you to ditch the dating apps and pick up the gardening tools instead.

Wellington City Council and Conservation Volunteers New Zealand are putting on four Weed Dating events for singles to enjoy Valentine’s Day together and make a world of difference in the environment too.

Weed Dating is a fully inclusive speed dating event where singles pull weeds while meeting prospective dates and mates.

There are four events running at various times over the day and registration is required.

Events on Wednesday 14 February:

When: 9am-11am

Where: Lyall Bay

Details and register: here

When: 11am-12pm

Where: Te Ahumairangi Hill

Details and register: Weed Dating: Find your Valentine (by volunteering!) - Wellington - Eventfinda

When: 12pm-2pm

Where: Lyall Bay

Details and register: here

When: 5:30pm-7:30pm

Where: Te Ahumairangi Hill

Details and register: Weed Dating: Find your Valentine (by volunteering!) - Wellington - Eventfinda

Make sure to wear sturdy boots, long sleeves, and long trousers, and please bring glasses or eye protection, a full water bottle and snacks. Gloves, tools, and training will be provided.

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
