Next Stage Of Meola Road Rebuild Well Underway

Monday, 12 February 2024, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Murray Burt, AT Director Infrastructure and Place

The recent run of good weather across Auckland has helped our construction crews to make good progress on the rebuild of Meola Road, a key part of the Point Chevalier to Westmere improvements project.

Crews have nearly finished the job of laying on asphalt on a central 740 metre stretch of Meola Road. This section will be completed this week and follows the replacement of Meola Road’s aggregate road base, kerb and channels and subsoil drainage.

However, our crews did find some significant ground condition issues affecting a 100-metre section of Meola Road near the site of the old Meola Reef landfill.

Our teams are currently looking into cost effective design options for addressing these ground condition issues and we are planning to complete the rebuild of this 100-metre section while existing traffic management is still in place.

Meanwhile, work is now underway across the broader Meola Road work site, including:

  • The reconstruction of a further 480 metres of road
  • Undergrounding electricity and fibre optic cables along the length of Meola Rd
  • Constructing footpaths and cycle paths
  • Stormwater drainage works
  • Retaining wall installation
  • Street lighting installation
  • Reconstruction of vehicle entrances for private residences, Seddon Fields, and Motat

Meola Road layout to enable safe, reliable and frequent bus services

Meola Road is an important part of Auckland’s transport network and is classified as a secondary arterial road for general traffic, a primary walking route, a connector cycling route and part of the Frequent Transit Network.

It’s an important road for our bus network, forming part of the route for the frequent daily OuterLink route, as well as the 101 route connecting Point Chevalier to Auckland’s university precinct on weekdays.

In designing the upgraded Meola Road our teams have worked to balance the needs of all road users, regardless of whether people are travelling by bus, car, are on a bike, or on foot.

The lane widths on Meola Road have been designed to safely accommodate frequent bus services, and are wider than lanes on other arterial roads such as Tāmaki Drive, or the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

AT working to ensure ongoing access to Seddon Fields

AT is committed to reducing the impact of the Meola Road works on residents and the broader community, including football players who regularly train and play at Seddon Fields.

We are working closely with Western Springs Association Football Club and other regular users of Seddon Fields and are committed to maintaining access to the sports fields and carparks throughout the construction project, including by providing access via Motions Road.

