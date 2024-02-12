Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Feedback Sought On Transport Plan Changes

Monday, 12 February 2024, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

A mid-term review of the Otago Southland Regional Land Transport Plans 2021 - 2031 is underway, and the public are being asked to comment on the proposed changes.

Otago and Southland are collectively seeking a total $1.8 billion in funding from the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Authority’s State Highway improvement programme.

The Otago and Southland Regional Transport Committees (RTCs) are updating the strategy and 2024-2027 programme of activities within the plans.

The plans include maintenance and renewals projects for both regions. Projects where funding of over $2m is being sought are prioritised to indicate their importance to the combined regions.

Co-Chair of the RTC Cr Jeremy McPhail (Southland) says: “This is a chance for anyone interested in the transport network in Otago and Southland to have a say on whether the proposed activities will make our transport system safer, sustainable, and future focused, and will enhance connectivity, asset condition and regional development.”

Cr Kate Wilson, co-chair of the RTC (Otago), says: ““We'd like to hear about whether people think we have proposed a good mix of projects for the next three years.

We want to know if we've got the prioritisation and timing right, and whether we've left out any important projects.”

Chairman of the Southland RTC Cr McPhail says: “The bid for the years 2024-2027 includes $1.2 billion for Otago and $600 million for Southland. The Waka Kotahi NZTA State Highway improvement programme across Southland and Otago aims to address safety issues.”

Major public transport investments have been included in Queenstown and Dunedin to support mode shift and environmental sustainability.

Consultation closes at 4.00pm on the 15 March 2024. Copies of the consultation documents can be downloaded from the Otago Regional Council and Environment Southland websites.

