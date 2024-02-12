Fatal Crash, Tītoki

Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash in Tītoki this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash, involving one vehicle on Mangakähia Road, around 12.20pm.

Sadly, one person received critical injuries and died at the scene.

Police extend their condolences to their family at this difficult time.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

