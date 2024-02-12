Parts Of Belmont Regional Park Closed To Public As Wildfire Is Brought Under Control

The western side of Belmont Regional Park is closed to the public until further notice as Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) respond to wildfire, including Māra Roa and Waihora Loop tracks.

The fire began in Porirua this afternoon, near walking tracks in West Belmont Regional Park. Members of the public are strongly advised to stay away from the park for their own health and safety as FENZ carry out their duties.

Jack Mace, delivery director for Greater Wellington’s Environment Group, says “Greater Wellington park rangers are working closely with FENZ and the Police as their teams work to bring the fire under control”.

Anyone exposed to the smoke and feeling unwell should contact Healthline 0800 611 116 or ring their GP for advice and support.

For the latest information on park and track access, visit: www.gw.govt.nz/parks/belmont-regional-park/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

