Plan Change 29 Open For Further Submissions

Nelson City Council is now accepting further submissions on existing submissions made to Plan Change 29 from eligible people and groups.

Council officers have carefully reviewed each submission and produced a comprehensive summary outlining the decisions requested in the submissions.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says Plan Change 29 is important for the future of Nelson in shaping the way the city will grow.

“We appreciate the hundreds of submissions from Nelsonians and are now providing the opportunity for people to submit on other people’s submissions. We are determined to ensure that people get the opportunity to have their say so that we get a good outcome for the future of our city.”

People or groups may submit on an existing submission if they meet the following criteria:

They represent a relevant aspect of the public interest – e.g. They represent an environmental group.

or

Their interest in the submission is greater than that of the general public – e.g. They are a nearby landowner, a resource user affected by the plan’s provisions, or directly impacted iwi or hapu.

Submissions can only be made in support of or opposition to an existing submission – they cannot extend on a submission point.

Group Manager Environmental Management Mandy Bishop says there is independent help available for people who are unsure about this next step in the process.

“If people are unsure whether they qualify to make a further submission, there is a free help service available via the Friend of Submitters. The service is available to help with the preparation and lodging of further submissions and in the lead-up to the hearing.”

In the first round of consultation, Council received 880 submissions containing 9,365 separate submission points, and 401 submitters expressed their intent to speak at the hearing later this year.

Original submissions in full, along with the summary of decisions, and all the information needed for people to make a further submission are available at shape.nelson.govt.nz/plan-change-29. Further submissions must be received by no later than 5pm on Friday 8 March 2024.

The Chief Executive of Nelson City Council, acting under delegated authority, has extended the time period for the lodging of further submissions on proposed Plan Change 29 to the Nelson Resource Management Plan, under section 37(1)(a) of the Resource Management Act.

The time period is extended from the usual maximum of 10 working days, to 20 working days. Submitters are also required to provide a copy of their further submission to the person who made the original submission within five working days of lodging it with Council, under RMA legislation. Submitter’s email addresses can be found on the original submission or the submitter address for service document on the Shape Nelson website.

Following the conclusion of the further submissions period, reports will be prepared for the hearing panel by Council staff, making recommendations on decisions requested by submitters.

Nelson City Council encourages people to make further submissions electronically using the online portal. Alternatively, submissions can be made by downloading and printing a further submission form, available at Council libraries or the Customer Service Centre.

