Stratford Youth Festival Bringing The Vibes To Children’s Day 2024

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 9:42 am
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Zeal Taranaki and Stratford District Youth Council (SDYC) are joining forces to put on the Stratford Youth Festival on Children’s Day, from 11am to 2pm on Sunday 3 March 2024, at Victoria Park.

The festival is bringing together live entertainment, sports, food, and creativity in the one picturesque park venue.

“From music and dance performances, 3-on-3 basketball and scooter competitions, a hip-hop dance battle, prizes, and free kai and ice creams; we’re planning a real celebration for rangatahi,” says Luke Galley, Manager at Zeal Taranaki.

“You can get in front of the crowd and perform, or have your face painted and chill in the sun with a free ice cream. The festival will have lots to interest intermediate and high school students, but there’ll be something for everyone. It’ll be a day the whole whānau can enjoy.”

SDYC Co-Chair Victoria Payne says she’ll be there on the day with fellow Youth Councillors.

“The Youth Council has been putting on and supporting epic events for kids and young people since we were first established over 20 years ago, and we’ll be celebrating our 20s in style at the festival,” says Victoria.

“If you’ve got something we can help with, that’ll benefit tamariki or rangatahi in the district, or ideas for events or youth initiatives, come and visit us in the SDYC tent!”

Children’s Day is a national celebration of tamariki being held in Aotearoa on Sunday 3 March 2024. On the day, there’ll be fun activities for kids planned across the motu.

For more information about the Stratford Youth Festival, people can follow Zeal Taranaki or SDYC on Facebook or Instagram.

