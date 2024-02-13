Te Matapihi To House New Zealand School Of Music

The New Zealand School of Music is to lease space in the revamped Te Matapihi Central Library in a commitment announced today by Wellington City Council and Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington.

Mayor Tory Whanau has welcomed the announcement. “This arrangement is key to the much-anticipated establishment of the national music centre in Te Ngākau Civic Square – it'll breathe life back into the precinct.”

Mayor Whanau says the national music centre, a partnership between the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, New Zealand School of Music and the City Council, will attract creative sector talent to live and work in Wellington and increase the contribution of the arts sector to the capital city’s economy.

The School of Music will lease space to use for administration, performance and practice areas which will complement the national music centre’s presence in the adjacent Town Hall once its revamp is completed in 2027.

The fit-out of the area to be occupied by the music school will be funded by the University and will be completed in time for Te Matapihi to open on schedule in early 2026.

Mayor Whanau says the national music centre will offer a “unique international proposition” - a music school co-located with a full-time professional symphony orchestra.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

