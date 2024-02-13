Warrant To Arrest: Have You Seen Nepia Taonui?

Police are seeking public’s assistance in locating Nepia Taonui, who has several warrants for his arrest.

They include weapons and firearms charges and the breaching of his court release conditions. Taonui is believed to be in the Waikato area.

Police advise members of the public not to approach Nepia, and to report any sightings or information on his whereabouts to Police via 111, quoting case number 240115/4128. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

