Local State Of Emergency Extended For Bluecliffs Erosion

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Emergency Management Southland

This is an official message from the Civil Defence Controller Simon Mapp

Update – Bluecliffs state of emergency - #3

The state of emergency for the Bluecliffs area has been extended for another week.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott signed off the extension at 8.40am this morning after Emergency Management Southland controller Simon Mapp recommended the extension continue.

“Works are continuing on opening the cut in the Waiau River mouth, which we hope will be complete later this week but that is dependent on several factors,” Mr Mapp said.

The threat to the Bluecliffs community has not diminished and work continues on finding ways to clear the tip site, with a specialist on-site today to investigate options.

The bar opening will hopefully reduce the erosion in front of the properties and the tip for a period of time, which will enable further conversations with the community about the future of the area.

Timing of sea swells and tides will play a key part in the success of the opening, and Meridian is supporting this by managing the river flow.

“It is a highly complex and changing environment, and it’s unknown how well this opening may work or how much time this might provide the residents,” Mr Mapp said.

During the week, Emergency Management Southland will be restricting public access to the boat ramp and some roads in the area to manage access to the active work site for contractors and everyone’s safety.

“We’ve had reports of people visiting the area to have a look. Please avoid any unnecessary travel to the area while this state of emergency is in place. This is for the safety of residents and those working in the area.”

