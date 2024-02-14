Port Hills Fire Update #2

Ten helicopters and 15 trucks and tankers are now
fighting the Port Hills fire near Christchurch.
An
Emergency Mobile Alert has been issued advising all
residents of Worsleys Road and Worsleys Spur to evacuate
immediately. So far, 10 people have been evacuated with the
assistance of Police, with more to be evacuated.
An
evacuation centre has been setup at Halswell Library and
Community Centre.
A number of structures are under
threat, with firefighters completing structure
protection.
Te Whatu Ora National Public Health
Service has issued a public health warning for smoke from
the fire.
Air around this location is smoky and there
is potential that people who are sensitive to smoke - such
as those with heart or lung conditions, people who are
pregnant, young children and the elderly - may experience
symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and
throat irritation.
People affected by the smoke should
close windows and doors and reduce outdoor
exercise.
Those concerned about their health can call
Healthline on 0800 611
116.
