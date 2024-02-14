Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Port Hills Fire Update #2

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Ten helicopters and 15 trucks and tankers are now fighting the Port Hills fire near Christchurch.

An Emergency Mobile Alert has been issued advising all residents of Worsleys Road and Worsleys Spur to evacuate immediately. So far, 10 people have been evacuated with the assistance of Police, with more to be evacuated.

An evacuation centre has been setup at Halswell Library and Community Centre.

A number of structures are under threat, with firefighters completing structure protection.

Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service has issued a public health warning for smoke from the fire.

Air around this location is smoky and there is potential that people who are sensitive to smoke - such as those with heart or lung conditions, people who are pregnant, young children and the elderly - may experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation.

People affected by the smoke should close windows and doors and reduce outdoor exercise.

Those concerned about their health can call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

