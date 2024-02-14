Have You Seen Cruise?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 17-year-old Cruise Popata.

Cruise was last seen at 4.30pm yesterday, 13 February, and is described as 170cms tall and wearing a fluoro orange and black hoody.

Police and Cruise’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

If you’ve seen Cruise, or have any information which might help us find him, please call 105 and quote file number 240214/8576.

