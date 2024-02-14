FIANZ Response To Gun Petition

FIANZ has released the following evidence-based response to the petition seeking to allow semi-automatic weapons into New Zealand for competition practice. These mass-killing weapons are the same as those used by the terrorist on the 15th of March 2019 to such deadly effect at the two Christchurch Mosques.

The FIANZ submission to the Petitions Committee shall be heard on 15 February.

This is the start of a minority gun lobby trying to reintroduce these weapons of mass killing. On 10 April 2019, the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Magazines, and Parts) Amendment Act 2019 was passed by Members of Parliament with a vote of 119 to 1, banning semi-automatic firearms, magazines, and parts. This legislation was widely supported by the majority of New Zealanders, including the gun owning community. On a related matter, the firearms licensing system was a key recommendation of the Royal Commission.

Our submission to the Petitions Committee comes at a time when New Zealand is about to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the tragic terror attack when 51 persons lost their lives and became shaheed at the point of semi-automatic weapons.

