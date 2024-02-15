Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Three lucky Lotto players from Hikurangi, Tauranga and Christchurch will be in for a treat after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Hikurangi in Hikurangi and on MyLotto to players from Tauranga and Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Southmall in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

