Port Hills Fire Update #7

Fire and Emergency crews are continuing work to suppress and contain a fire at Christchurch’s Port Hills.

The fire is measuring 630 hectares in size.

Incident Controller Dave Stackhouse says there are currently 28 appliances, 15 helicopters, two fixed wing aircrafts, two bulldozers and one digger working to bring the fire under control.

"The fire has now crossed Summit Rd and crews are working hard to contain it. Aircraft are also carrying out retardant drops around Kennedy Bush and Summit Rd.

"We are aware north westerly wind gusts will be picking up from midday, so our main priority continues to be suppression."

Fire and Emergency personnel have been allowing farmers access to manage their stock this morning.

Fire investigators remain at the scene today. A cause of the fire is not yet known.

All roadblocks remain in place and people are asked to stay away so emergency services are not delayed in moving in and out of the area.

Meanwhile crews have been responding to vegetation fires elsewhere in the Canterbury region.

Crews have managed to contain a fire that was threatening structures in Rolleston, Selwyn. Eight trucks are in attendance and are in the process of mopping up.

Crews have contained and extinguished a fire that broke out earlier this morning at Glentui in the Waimakariri District. They have since left the scene.

With hot weather and wind forecast for the Canterbury region, Fire and Emergency is reminding the public to be extra vigilant.

Dave Stackhouse says hot and windy weather will create extreme fire behaviour if any new fires start.

"We ask everyone across Canterbury to take great care with any activities that could cause any sparks and start another fire."

