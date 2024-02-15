Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Port Hills Fire Update #7

Thursday, 15 February 2024, 10:39 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency crews are continuing work to suppress and contain a fire at Christchurch’s Port Hills.

The fire is measuring 630 hectares in size.

Incident Controller Dave Stackhouse says there are currently 28 appliances, 15 helicopters, two fixed wing aircrafts, two bulldozers and one digger working to bring the fire under control.

"The fire has now crossed Summit Rd and crews are working hard to contain it. Aircraft are also carrying out retardant drops around Kennedy Bush and Summit Rd.

"We are aware north westerly wind gusts will be picking up from midday, so our main priority continues to be suppression."

Fire and Emergency personnel have been allowing farmers access to manage their stock this morning.

Fire investigators remain at the scene today. A cause of the fire is not yet known.

All roadblocks remain in place and people are asked to stay away so emergency services are not delayed in moving in and out of the area.

Meanwhile crews have been responding to vegetation fires elsewhere in the Canterbury region.

Crews have managed to contain a fire that was threatening structures in Rolleston, Selwyn. Eight trucks are in attendance and are in the process of mopping up.

Crews have contained and extinguished a fire that broke out earlier this morning at Glentui in the Waimakariri District. They have since left the scene.

With hot weather and wind forecast for the Canterbury region, Fire and Emergency is reminding the public to be extra vigilant.

Dave Stackhouse says hot and windy weather will create extreme fire behaviour if any new fires start.

"We ask everyone across Canterbury to take great care with any activities that could cause any sparks and start another fire."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Five Of Luxon’s Gaza Absurdities


Earlier this week, PM Christopher Luxon met with 48 public service CEOs to make sure they were on board with his plans to cut spending on public services so that National can proceed to give the revenue away to those New Zealanders least in need. This wasn’t the only absurdity the PM has been promoting this week. There was Gaza. What a gift. On Gaza, Luxon is playing strictly to the home crowd. The issue gives him an opportunity to look prime ministerial: thoughtful, concerned, a man dealing with weighty matters of state; a peace maker even, for these troubled times...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 