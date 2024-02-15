Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Disguise Surprise: Man Arrested Trying To Evade Police

Thursday, 15 February 2024, 11:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested a sought offender despite his plans to evade Police with a swift wardrobe change on Wednesday evening.

At around 4.40pm, Police were made aware of a vehicle linked to a person of interest on Mount Wellington Highway.

Auckland City East Area Commander, Inspector Jim Wilson, says further enquiries established the person had multiple warrants to arrest for burglaries in recent months.

“Police attempted to stop the vehicle however it failed to do so and a pursuit was not initiated.

“At this stage, the Police Eagle helicopter was overhead and has maintained observations of the vehicle as it travelled south.”

Police observed the vehicle driving in a concerning manner as it crossed on to the wrong side of the road and overtook a number of cars dangerously.

“It is incredibly lucky no one was seriously injured during this incident,” Inspector Wilson says.

Eagle then observed the vehicle enter the Sylvia Park Mall carpark and mall security monitored as the man entered a retail store.

“Police allege the male has then stolen a number of clothing items to attempt to change his appearance.”

“Unfortunately for him, Police were waiting outside where he was taken into custody without further incident,” Inspector Wilson says.

“This is another example of great work by Police staff from across different workgroups, all working together to hold offenders to account.”

Police would also like to acknowledge the mall security who kept a close eye on the male to assist Police with locating him.

The 41-year-old male will appear in the Auckland District Court today, Thursday 15 February, on multiple charges relating to shoplifting, failing to stop, and traffic offending.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Five Of Luxon’s Gaza Absurdities


Earlier this week, PM Christopher Luxon met with 48 public service CEOs to make sure they were on board with his plans to cut spending on public services so that National can proceed to give the revenue away to those New Zealanders least in need. This wasn’t the only absurdity the PM has been promoting this week. There was Gaza. What a gift. On Gaza, Luxon is playing strictly to the home crowd. The issue gives him an opportunity to look prime ministerial: thoughtful, concerned, a man dealing with weighty matters of state; a peace maker even, for these troubled times...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 