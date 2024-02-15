Disguise Surprise: Man Arrested Trying To Evade Police

Police have arrested a sought offender despite his plans to evade Police with a swift wardrobe change on Wednesday evening.

At around 4.40pm, Police were made aware of a vehicle linked to a person of interest on Mount Wellington Highway.

Auckland City East Area Commander, Inspector Jim Wilson, says further enquiries established the person had multiple warrants to arrest for burglaries in recent months.

“Police attempted to stop the vehicle however it failed to do so and a pursuit was not initiated.

“At this stage, the Police Eagle helicopter was overhead and has maintained observations of the vehicle as it travelled south.”

Police observed the vehicle driving in a concerning manner as it crossed on to the wrong side of the road and overtook a number of cars dangerously.

“It is incredibly lucky no one was seriously injured during this incident,” Inspector Wilson says.

Eagle then observed the vehicle enter the Sylvia Park Mall carpark and mall security monitored as the man entered a retail store.

“Police allege the male has then stolen a number of clothing items to attempt to change his appearance.”

“Unfortunately for him, Police were waiting outside where he was taken into custody without further incident,” Inspector Wilson says.

“This is another example of great work by Police staff from across different workgroups, all working together to hold offenders to account.”

Police would also like to acknowledge the mall security who kept a close eye on the male to assist Police with locating him.

The 41-year-old male will appear in the Auckland District Court today, Thursday 15 February, on multiple charges relating to shoplifting, failing to stop, and traffic offending.

