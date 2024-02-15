Port Hills Fire Update #8

Firefighting efforts at Christchurch’s Port Hills are continuing as the fire is still not considered contained.

Commander Dave Stackhouse says the fire is still approximately 630 hectares in size.

"Our firefighters and support crews are working tirelessly in challenging conditions. It is clear this fire is going to be a long duration incident.

"There are 27 trucks and 14 helicopters in operation, alongside two fixed wing aircrafts dropping retardant."

Dave Stackhouse said some residents have expressed concern about retardant on their properties.

"We can assure the public it is safe and nontoxic. Fire and Emergency crews will not drop retardant near waterways, Department of Conservation land or organic farms.

"If you notice any residue on your or around your property, wash it down with a hose."

A community meeting will be held for impacted residents at 7pm at the Te Hāpua Halswell Centre.

Dave Stackhouse extended a thank you to the community for their ongoing cooperation.

"Thank you to everyone for their offers of support and help. Our firefighters are doing a fantastic and tough job, but they are well catered for."

