Fatal Crash, Waiharara

Police can confirm one person has died following a fatal crash in Waiharara, the Far North this afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash, on Kaimaumau Road, was reported to Police at around 3.55pm.

Sadly, one person received critical injuries and died at the scene.

Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Four other people in the vehicle were injured in the crash and three were transported to hospital with serious to moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Both lanes of Kaimaumau Road have been blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays, or to avoid the area if possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

