Road closed following crash, Grenada Street, Mount Maunganui - Bay of Plenty

Grenada Street, Mount Maunganui is closed while emergency services respond to a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist, reported at around 4.40pm.

One person is reported to have been seriously injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays while the crash is cleared and Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

