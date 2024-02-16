Road Closed Following Crash, Maraetai Road, Tokoroa - Bay Of Plenty

Maraetai Road, Tokoroa is closed while emergency services respond to a crash

involving a single vehicle, reported at around 9pm.

One person is reported to have been seriously injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays while emergency services attend and Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

