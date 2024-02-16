Road Closed Following Crash, Gunner Drive, Te Atatu Peninsula - Waitematā

Gunner Drive, Te Atatu Peninsula is closed near the intersection with Pringle Road while emergency services respond to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, reported at around 9.10pm.

One person is reported to have been seriously injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays while emergency services attend and Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

