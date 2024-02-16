Port Hills Update #10

Firefighting continues on the Port Hills this morning, with 28 crews being briefed at 6am to take over from the night crews. They will be supported by 15 helicopters dropping water on the fire and two fixed wing aircraft laying fire retardant. Heavy machinery is also working to strengthen containment lines.

Today’s efforts are concentrated on containing the fire as well as the ongoing protection of structures.

Conditions first thing this morning are favourable for firefighting with no wind on the fireground, and an easterly wind forecast from lunchtime.

There will be a meeting for residents at the Halswell Community Centre at 8.30am and Fire and Emergency’s community hub will be open from 8am at the bottom of Worsleys Road.

