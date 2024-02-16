Port Hills Update #10

Firefighting continues on the Port Hills this morning,
with 28 crews being briefed at 6am to take over from the
night crews. They will be supported by 15 helicopters
dropping water on the fire and two fixed wing aircraft
laying fire retardant. Heavy machinery is also working to
strengthen containment lines.
Today’s efforts are
concentrated on containing the fire as well as the ongoing
protection of structures.
Conditions first thing this
morning are favourable for firefighting with no wind on the
fireground, and an easterly wind forecast from
lunchtime.
There will be a meeting for residents at
the Halswell Community Centre at 8.30am and Fire and
Emergency’s community hub will be open from 8am at the
bottom of Worsleys
Road.
Earlier this week, PM Christopher Luxon met with 48 public service CEOs to make sure they were on board with his plans to cut spending on public services so that National can proceed to give the revenue away to those New Zealanders least in need. This wasn’t the only absurdity the PM has been promoting this week. There was Gaza. What a gift. On Gaza, Luxon is playing strictly to the home crowd. The issue gives him an opportunity to look prime ministerial: thoughtful, concerned, a man dealing with weighty matters of state; a peace maker even, for these troubled times... More
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More
Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More
Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More