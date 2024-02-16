Drop-in Community Sessions To Discuss Lower Taieri Flood Protection Scheme

The community are invited to meet with ORC councillors and staff at West Taieri Rugby Club, Outram 11.30am-2.30pm or Coronation Hall Mosgiel 5.30pm-7.30pm on Tuesday March 5.

Following the recent release of a 62-page report by consultants Tonkin + Taylor Ltd titled ‘Taieri Flood Protection Scheme, Floodbank Risk Assessment’, commissioned as part of ORC’s ongoing assessment of the scheme, the community drop-in sessions are being held to give residents and landowners the chance to talk about the findings of the report.

ORC’s Manager Engineering Michelle Mifflin says, “We’re committed to having face to face conversations with the community to explain the report and its findings.”

ORC commissioned Tonkin + Taylor Ltd to deliver a report assessing relative risks associated with floodbank failure within the Lower Taieri Flood Protection Scheme - as part of a wider programme

of on-going asset management resilience work, Ms Mifflin says.

This high-level risk assessment is part of a wider body of work currently being undertaken to assess the performance of the Lower Taieri Flood Protection Scheme.

Ms Mifflin says this work is considered routine in managing floodbank assets and is used to inform ORC’s ongoing programmes of works.

This report provides a relative assessment of risk associated with the floodbanks, identifying sections to prioritise for further investigations and building resilience, she says.

The report’s risk assessment findings will assist with the next stages of work such as prioritising potential floodbank improvements, guiding further assessments, understanding the tolerable risk and considering future adaptation plans.

Read FAQs and the Tonkin + Taylor report here: https://www.orc.govt.nz/lowertaieri

