Fatal Crash, Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

One person has died following a single vehicle crash where the car has

collided with a tree on Maraetai Road near Balmoral Drive, Tokoroa, South Waikato.

Police responded to the crash around 9pm.

One person died in transit to hospital after they were helicoptered from the scene in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has completed a scene examination, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road was blocked but cleared around 12:15am.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

