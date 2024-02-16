Quick-step by Police results in quick arrest

A 28-year-old man will face court today after he was allegedly caught on camera breaking into a Pukekohe home.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says the victim was watching his home security cameras when he noticed a man breaking into his home using a sledgehammer at around 2.30pm yesterday.

“The victim and his neighbours did the right thing, contacting Police immediately after seeing the offender enter the Paerata Road property and take a number of items before fleeing on foot.

“He has headed south down Paerata Road and staff have put cordons in place around Kayes Road, Paerata Road and Richardson Avenue.

“Staff then witnessed the man jumping and running through multiple property’s and taking clothes off to try and change his appearance.”

Inspector Hunter says a short foot chase ensued and the man was quickly apprehended.

“This quick response was enabled by good home security as well as quick-thinking staff who worked tirelessly to hold this offender to account.

“This was also a great example of how the community can assist us in reporting suspicious and illegal behaviour as it’s happening.”

People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.

A 28-year-old man charged with burglary and unlawful entry will appear in Pukekohe District Court today.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

