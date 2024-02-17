Have You Seen Cortney?

Police are appealing for any sightings of 23-year-old Cortney, who has been reported missing in Auckland.

Cortney is described as of slim build, and approximately 163cm. She has shoulder length dark hair and a black tattoo on her right hand/arm.

Police and Cortney’s family have concerns for her welfare and anyone who has seen Cortney is asked to contact Police by calling 105 and reference file number 240216/6794.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

