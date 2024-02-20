Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Harmful Content And Cyber Bullying Our Biggest Online Concerns

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 8:38 am
Press Release: InternetNZ

New research commissioned by InternetNZ shows a massive number of New Zealanders are concerned about young children accessing inappropriate content online.

A staggering 73% of New Zealanders surveyed said they are either extremely or very concerned about young children accessing inappropriate content - making it the top concern for the fifth year in a row.

Some groups are more concerned about the issue than others, with 80% of women either extremely or very concerned about young children accessing inappropriate content, and those aged between 30-49 registered a rate of 77%.

InternetNZ Chief Executive, Vivien Maidaborn, says the research shows a deep and ongoing concern in Aotearoa about the Internet - especially when it comes to the safety of children.

"This is a perfect reflection of a regulatory system that was designed before the Internet. The challenge is for current regulators to get together and coordinate strongly to use current legislation and to form a unified view of what new legislation might be required."

The research, conducted by Verian (formerly Kantar Public) also reveals nearly one in five New Zealanders have personally experienced online harm or harassment. 24% of young people aged 18-29, 25% of Māori, and 29% of people with a long-term disability or impairment have personally experienced online harm or harassment.

"These stats confirm what we already know. The Government needs to prioritise changes to protect people. Our laws and processes are not adequate for the online world, and are not helping to keep people safe from harm," says Maidaborn.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Work begun by the last Government needs to be followed through on to find a new approach that minimises the harm caused by content and abuse" says Maidaborn

The annual Internet Insights research encomapasses a range of topics, including internet use, user concerns, online safety, AI, and flexible working.

The full findings of the Internet Insights research are available on the InternetNZ website. https://internetnz.nz/new-zealands-internet-insights/new-zealands-internet-insights-2023/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from InternetNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National Passing Bad Policies Under Urgency


If National really had faith in its welfare policies, it wouldn’t be ramming them through Parliament under urgency – a step that means the policies can’t be exposed to select committee debate, public submissions, expert commentary, media scrutiny and all the normal democratic processes that this coalition appears to hold in contempt.
For example: Under urgency, the government has decided to index benefit increases in future to inflation, rather than to wages...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 