Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Put Prolific Posse In Their Sights

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 12:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A Police investigation has brought a halt to an alleged spree of offending across parts of Northland.

In the past week, a series of arrests have been made targeting a group of associates for incidents that have occurred in Ōmāpere, Opononi and Tītoki.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says the alleged offending has taken place within the past month.

“We have been investigating a spate of stolen vehicles, theft from vehicles and unlawful interference with vehicles.

“Police have also laid charges over an aggravated robbery near Opononi.”

  • Incidents in the Hokianga:

Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says eight charges have been laid over a series of incidents in Ōmāpere and Opononi during Northland Anniversary Weekend.

Two men, aged 26 and 47, are before the Whangārei District Court on a range of offending relating to vehicle crime.

“Police have been investigating offending late at night and in the early hours of 27 and 28 January this year, namely at properties along Hokianga Harbour Drive,” Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says.

“They have been charged with offences including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, three counts of theft ex-car and receiving property.”

Police have also charged the 26-year-old with the aggravated robbery of a tourist off State Highway 12, near Opononi.

“The incident occurred very early on 28 January, where a tourist was sleeping in his vehicle,” Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“His vehicle was allegedly vandalised before the victim was subjected to an assault which left him badly shaken.

“The man’s belongings were taken at the time, but we have also recovered some of this property when arrests were made late last week.”

Both offenders are next expected in the Whangārei District Court on 21 and 26 February respectively.

  • Second offender charged:

Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says a second man has been charged over an incident that occurred on Mangakahia Road last week.

Last week, Police advised a 47-year-old man was charged in the investigation.

“As a result of our enquiries we have now charged a 52-year-old man over the incident, and he has been jointly charged with two counts of assault with a weapon,” Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says.

He has appeared in the Whangārei District Court, with a next appearance scheduled for 21 February.

Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says investigators have worked diligently to piece together the events.

“These incidents have created numerous victims and inflicted harm against our community, in which we have seen violent and brazen acts being carried out.

“We know our community do not stand for this sort of offending and we will continue to put people before the Court.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid.”

  • Sightings sought over recent incident:

As part of the ongoing investigation, Police are seeking sightings of a white Toyota Prado seen around the Twin Bridges area on Thursday.

The incident occurred, on Mangakahia Road, at around 10.20am on 15 February 2024.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the 4WD vehicle parked near a petrol tanker or in the surrounding area.

If you witnessed the vehicle, please contact Police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’. Please reference file number 240216/4453.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


It is a political strategy as old as time. Scare the public with tales of disaster and stampede them into supporting your ideological agenda because they believe There Is No Alternative. Yet, if the NZ economy truly is as “fragile” as PM Christopher Luxon says it is... Then how come New Zealand has enjoyed a double AA+ credit rating from the international rating agencies for so long? If we have truly been in the thrall of incompetent tax, spend and borrow extremists for the past six years, how come our net government debt burden is only in the middling average of OECD countries, and how come our government debt-to-GDP ratio – however you measure it – is less than half the average for the Asia-Pacific region?..
More


 
 


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 