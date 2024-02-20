Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Council Adopts Consultation Document For Long-term Plan

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Earlier today, the consultation document for Auckland Council’s Long-term Plan (10-year Budget) 2024/34 was adopted by the Budget Committee following lengthy and robust discussion.

“We agreed on the items for consultation back in December. So, the purpose of today’s meeting was to adopt the consultation document, not to re-litigate the options. This is part of a process, and we’re going to stick to that process,” says Mayor Brown.

“The consultation document presents the key issues and options, so people can easily understand and respond to them. It’s about giving Aucklanders an opportunity to have their say on a range of ideas, including thoroughly practical ways to tackle Auckland’s biggest challenges over the next decade.

“I can reassure people that no decisions have been made yet. We’re barely halfway through the process, and there’s still a way to go before we adopt the Long-term Plan.”

In December, the Budget Committee agreed to the items for public consultation, which formed the basis for drafting the consultation document.

The public consultation will run from 28 February to 28 March. The feedback will be considered in April, and all decisions will be made in May, with the final Long-term Plan adopted by the Governing Body in June.

The consultation document will look different this time around.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“In addition to the central proposal, which aims to deliver on my commitment to make the most of what we already have, Aucklanders will have the option to ‘do more’ or ‘do less’. These options will have a direct impact on rates and service levels,” says Mayor Brown.

“My plan is about fixing Auckland Council and strengthening the financial and physical resilience of our region. This requires some significant financial restraint and some hard choices. In order to control rate increases, the central proposal includes reducing the council’s operating expenditure in real terms, but still manages the cost of the storm recovery and paying for past decisions of the council.”

The central proposal recommends average rate increases of 7.5% in year one, 3.5% in year two, and 8% in year three (almost exclusively the result of the cost of the City Rail Link).

“I would urge Aucklanders to be pragmatic in the choices they make. I’ve made it very clear that my intention is to keep household rates as low as possible, especially during this cost-of-living crisis.”

Aucklanders are invited to ‘have your say’ on the Long-term Plan, including:

  • The overall direction: options to stick with the central proposal, ‘do more’ or ‘do less’ across the council’s key activities.
  • Transport: feedback on the proposed transport plan, including funding road renewals, the introduction of a $50 weekly cap for public transport, and options to 'spend more’ or 'spend less’.
  • North Harbour Stadium: options to keep the stadium as is, change management, or redevelop the site.
  • Major investments: options to establish an Auckland Future Fund, using the council’s shareholding in Auckland International Airport; and either lease the port operations to another party or continue to operate the Port of Auckland ourselves, investing the proceeds from either in the proposed fund.
  • Use of port land: in all cases, the port’s land and strategic assets will remain in Council ownership. Options to transfer prime waterfront land from the Port of Auckland Ltd. to Auckland Council within 2–5 years (Captain Cook Wharf and Marsden Wharf) and 15 years (Bledisloe Terminal).
  • Changes to other rates, fees, and charges: feedback on targeted rates, the Long-term Differential Strategy, recycling charges for schools, and refuse collection.
  • Local boards: feedback on the priorities for your local board and the proposed ‘fairer funding’ model.

“The Long-term Plan is a timely opportunity for us to rethink the way we do things and re-evaluate what matters most to Aucklanders in the wake of unprecedented and catastrophic events,” says Mayor Brown.

“We’ll be grappling with the enormous cost of the Auckland Anniversary Floods and Cyclone Gabrielle for the next decade. Auckland Council’s financial position was already weak. The underlying problem was that we borrowed too much and too fast and invested poorly.

“In this Long-term Plan, I am proposing to fix that once and for all.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


It is a political strategy as old as time. Scare the public with tales of disaster and stampede them into supporting your ideological agenda because they believe There Is No Alternative. Yet, if the NZ economy truly is as “fragile” as PM Christopher Luxon says it is... Then how come New Zealand has enjoyed a double AA+ credit rating from the international rating agencies for so long? If we have truly been in the thrall of incompetent tax, spend and borrow extremists for the past six years, how come our net government debt burden is only in the middling average of OECD countries, and how come our government debt-to-GDP ratio – however you measure it – is less than half the average for the Asia-Pacific region?..
More


 
 


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 