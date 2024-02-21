Pure Tūroa Limited’s Public Hearings To Begin

DOC will be holding public hearings on Pure Tūroa Limited’s concession application from Thursday 22 February – Tuesday 27 February.

Deputy Director-General Policy and Regulatory Services Ruth Isaac says DOC received 477 submissions.

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to provide feedback on Pure Tūroa’s concession application to operate Tūroa Ski Area on Mt Ruapehu.

“Hearings are the next stage of the process and an opportunity for those who indicated they wanted to talk through their submission in person.

“Information from the hearings will be taken into consideration as a part of the application process”, says Ruth.

The hearings will be held in:

Thursday 22 February and Friday 23 February– Ruapehu District Council Chambers

Monday 26 February and Tuesday 27 February – DOC Tūrangi Office

The Hearing Chair will be Connie Norgate, Kaihautū Ngā Whenua Rāhui.

More information on the hearings can be found on the DOC website: Application by Pure Tūroa Limited to operate Tūroa Ski Area on Mt Ruapehu: Have your say (doc.govt.nz)

