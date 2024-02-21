Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sod Turned On Stronger Te Awa Kairangi Flood Defences

Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Ground has been broken on major upgrades to Lower Hutt’s flood defences at a ceremonial sod turning for Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi - Delivering RiverLink.

Infrastructure minister and Lower Hutt MP Chris Bishop was among dignitaries cutting the first turf on a stopbank being raised between Melling Link and Mills Street, one of several due to be strengthened for Te Awa Kairangi programme.

“When complete, our upgraded stopbanks will defend New Zealand’s most densely populated flood plain and enhance the health of the river,” says Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter.

“It’s appropriate the upgrades begin on the stretch river most vulnerable to flooding. While design, scope and costs for the wider programme are worked through, it’s a relief knowing the strengthening of Lower Hutt’s flood defences will soon be underway.”

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the upgraded stopbanks will protect lives and infrastructure.

“Recent floods across New Zealand had devastating consequences for local communities. When upgraded, these stopbanks will provide more protection for our CBD and the wider valley floor,” Mayor Barry says.

Aims of Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi include:

  • Stronger flood defences that enhance river health,
  • A safer, more reliable and more accessible transport system through the creation of a new Melling interchange and a public transport hub,
  • Support for urban renewal and growth opportunities.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Chair of the Mana Whenua Steering Group, and representing Te Āti Awa Taranaki Whānui, Lee Hunter says, "This is where Maraenuku Pā had once existed, here on the bank of Te Awa Kairangi, within close proximity of Mills Street.

"It’s important that as we commence this work, we recognise the history of this area and the significance of Te Awa Kairangi / Hutt River. It’s a taonga and treasured ancestral river, central to the life of Māori and the people of the Hutt Valley.

“It’s important for us all to protect and maintain the mana and mōuri (life force) of the river.”

A construction site on Mills Street will be set up in late February before the design for the stopbank is finalised in late March. Construction is expected to be completed in early October 2024.

For more information visit: https://teawakairangi.co.nz/our-projects/our-projects/mills-st-stopbank/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


It is a political strategy as old as time. Scare the public with tales of disaster and stampede them into supporting your ideological agenda because they believe There Is No Alternative. Yet, if the NZ economy truly is as “fragile” as PM Christopher Luxon says it is... Then how come New Zealand has enjoyed a double AA+ credit rating from the international rating agencies for so long? If we have truly been in the thrall of incompetent tax, spend and borrow extremists for the past six years, how come our net government debt burden is only in the middling average of OECD countries, and how come our government debt-to-GDP ratio – however you measure it – is less than half the average for the Asia-Pacific region?..
More


 
 


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 