Fast-track Consent Granted For Wairatahi Subdivision

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to subdivide approximately 28 hectares of land for development in Flaxmere, Hastings.

Heretaunga Tamatea Pou Tahua Limited Partnership applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The application involves subdividing land at 238 Stock Road and 49A Dundee Drive to build 452 residential units as well as commercial buildings, community hall and gardens.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 101 days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making process. We provide procedural advice and administrative support for the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Wairatahi decision report

More about fast-track consenting

