Update On The Port Hills And Wairaki Valley Fires

Firefighters made solid progress today on both of the
major wildfires in Canterbury.
Nine firefighters will
be working through the night at the Port Hills fireground
tonight.
Incident Commander Dave Key says the crews
working today put in a big effort to eliminate most of the
hotspots, and the overnight crew would continue where the
day shift left off.
As well as the hotspots, work is
continuing to completely cool one remaining skid
site.
Fire and Emergency’s specialist drone crew
will resume their thermal imaging flights tonight to monitor
the state of the known hotspots and locate any new
ones.
There will be 30 firefighters working on the
Port Hills tomorrow.
On the Wairaki Valley fireground,
three crews spent the day digging out and extinguishing
hotspots close to the perimeter of the
fireground.
Wairaki Incident Commander Des Irving says
that the crews prioritised the hotspots that were within ten
metres of the perimeter, located by a thermal imaging drone
last night.
Tonight the drone crew will be back again
and fire crews will return at 7am. The firefighters will
tackle any new hotspots that the drone locates and will also
concentrate on an area of bush within the fireground that is
protected by a QEII
covenant.
