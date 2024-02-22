Apply For Creative Communities Funding

Make your community event ideas a reality through Council’s Creative Communities scheme.

Every year Council opens two rounds of funding for projects with arts-based outcomes, the first in February and again in August.

The first round of funding for 2024 is underway and all applications should be in by Friday 23 February, however, applications are extended until Thursday, 29 February.

It’s a small but useful fund for those who need a bit of a financial lift that could make a difference between an art project going ahead or stopping in its tracks.

Council Cultural Activities Manager Pene Walsh says the fund is perfect for those people who wouldn’t necessarily apply to Creative NZ but still need a leg-up, nonetheless.

Twice a year she and four others on the assessment committee, go through the applications for the Creative Communities funding, which has $42,000 available each year to distribute over the two grant periods.

“It’s a very small putea for the whole community. Sometimes we’re not able to help with the whole amount but even a contribution can help get these events off the ground.”

Grants are usually under $2000, and until June 2024 applications can still include funding for tools thanks to Creative NZ making this exception for those areas severely impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle last year.

Ms Walsh says she admires those who apply as there is a bit of effort involved.

“You never know what you’re going to get,” she says.

Last general funding round recipients were;

Evolution Theatre – Beachfront Reality

Gisborne Centre Stage – Jersey Boys

Gizzy Local – Exhibition Tawhirimatea a Tumatauenga

Merle Walker – Kura Toi Workshops

Raukura Natives – Taonga Puoro Workshop

Steph Barnett – Love Your Blood

Strive Rehabilitation – Brush Strokes

Zane Sabour – Kaiti Murals with Rangitahi

Anapera Graham – Whakapapa Mural

Grant recipients for a one-off fund for arts festivals impacted by Covid-19 over the last five years were;

Cheryl Scott – She Sheds

Gisborne Competition Society – Gisborne Festival of the Arts

Sarah Cleave – Noise Vacancy

Tairawhiti Cultural Festival and Events – Japan Day

Tairawhiti Multicultural Council – Diwali Festival of Lights

The scheme supports and encourages local arts activities and is a partnership between Council and Creative NZ. Every year CNZ provides money to councils to assist small projects that meet these criteria:

Broad community involvement - the project creates opportunities for local communities to engage with and take part in arts activities.

Diversity - the project supports the diverse arts and cultural traditions of local communities, enriching and promoting their uniqueness and cultural diversity.

Young people - the project enables and encourages young people (under 18 years) to engage with and actively participate in the arts.

To find more information on the fund please check out the Council’s website.

