Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Apply For Creative Communities Funding

Thursday, 22 February 2024, 9:44 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Make your community event ideas a reality through Council’s Creative Communities scheme.

Every year Council opens two rounds of funding for projects with arts-based outcomes, the first in February and again in August.

The first round of funding for 2024 is underway and all applications should be in by Friday 23 February, however, applications are extended until Thursday, 29 February.

It’s a small but useful fund for those who need a bit of a financial lift that could make a difference between an art project going ahead or stopping in its tracks.

Council Cultural Activities Manager Pene Walsh says the fund is perfect for those people who wouldn’t necessarily apply to Creative NZ but still need a leg-up, nonetheless.

Twice a year she and four others on the assessment committee, go through the applications for the Creative Communities funding, which has $42,000 available each year to distribute over the two grant periods.

“It’s a very small putea for the whole community. Sometimes we’re not able to help with the whole amount but even a contribution can help get these events off the ground.”

Grants are usually under $2000, and until June 2024 applications can still include funding for tools thanks to Creative NZ making this exception for those areas severely impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle last year.

Ms Walsh says she admires those who apply as there is a bit of effort involved.

“You never know what you’re going to get,” she says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Last general funding round recipients were;

Evolution Theatre – Beachfront Reality

Gisborne Centre Stage – Jersey Boys

Gizzy Local – Exhibition Tawhirimatea a Tumatauenga

Merle Walker – Kura Toi Workshops

Raukura Natives – Taonga Puoro Workshop

Steph Barnett – Love Your Blood

Strive Rehabilitation – Brush Strokes

Zane Sabour – Kaiti Murals with Rangitahi

Anapera Graham – Whakapapa Mural

Grant recipients for a one-off fund for arts festivals impacted by Covid-19 over the last five years were;

Cheryl Scott – She Sheds

Gisborne Competition Society – Gisborne Festival of the Arts

Sarah Cleave – Noise Vacancy

Tairawhiti Cultural Festival and Events – Japan Day

Tairawhiti Multicultural Council – Diwali Festival of Lights

The scheme supports and encourages local arts activities and is a partnership between Council and Creative NZ. Every year CNZ provides money to councils to assist small projects that meet these criteria:

  • Broad community involvement - the project creates opportunities for local communities to engage with and take part in arts activities.
  • Diversity - the project supports the diverse arts and cultural traditions of local communities, enriching and promoting their uniqueness and cultural diversity.
  • Young people - the project enables and encourages young people (under 18 years) to engage with and actively participate in the arts.

To find more information on the fund please check out the Council’s website.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


It is a political strategy as old as time. Scare the public with tales of disaster and stampede them into supporting your ideological agenda because they believe There Is No Alternative. Yet, if the NZ economy truly is as “fragile” as PM Christopher Luxon says it is... Then how come New Zealand has enjoyed a double AA+ credit rating from the international rating agencies for so long? If we have truly been in the thrall of incompetent tax, spend and borrow extremists for the past six years, how come our net government debt burden is only in the middling average of OECD countries, and how come our government debt-to-GDP ratio – however you measure it – is less than half the average for the Asia-Pacific region?..
More


 
 


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 