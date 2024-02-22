Port Hills Fire Update #25

Firefighters will be working to extinguish 20 hotspots at the Port Hills fireground on Thursday.

Incident Commander Steve Kennedy says the drone crew identified the hotspots overnight, with 11 crews now tasked with eliminating them today.

A total of 36 personnel, including Incident Management Team staff, will be working at the fire today.

The drone team will be in attendance again tonight.

Crews working at the fire, as well as all crews from around the region, are conscious that today is the 13 th anniversary of the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

